“The Little Mermaid” Triton’s Gift Loungefly Celebrates Ariel’s Royal Wedding

It’s the season of love and what better way to say I love you than with goodies from Loungefly? Celebrate your sweetheart, bestie or a fellow Disney fan with a mini backpack gift that’ll blow them away! This latest Loungefly is inspired by the end of The Little Mermaid as King Triton comes to see his youngest daughter Ariel marry Prince Eric!

A new Loungefly backpack has splashed onto the scene and is perfect for a Valentine’s Day surprise for someone you love.

You may not be ready to don a white gown or hear the strong peal of wedding bells, but Ariel (The Little Mermaid) certainly was when she finally met her prince. Loungefly has captured their sweet moment on a new mini backpack designed especially for Disney fans.

On the front, King Triton and his daughters attend a royal wedding. Up above, Princess Ariel and Prince Eric wave from a ship as a rainbow forms around them.

Turn the bag around to see Ariel’s seafaring friends appear on the side pockets, while the newlyweds make an encore appearance on the back.

This oceanic accessory is sure to make waves with any outfit and will keep your gadgets and gizmos safe on any journey.

The Little Mermaid Triton’s Gift mini backpack is coming soon to Loungefly

“Your happy ending begins! Join the celebration with the Loungefly Little Mermaid Triton’s Gift Mini Backpack.”

Loungefly Disney Little Mermaid Triton’s Gift Mini Backpack – $90