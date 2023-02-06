The Walt Disney Company To Hold Annual Shareholders Meeting In April

The Walt Disney Company, currently dealing with controversy surrounding Nelson Peltz and the Trian Group, is set to hold their annual shareholders meeting this April.
- The 2023 annual meeting of shareholders of The Walt Disney Company will be held virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DIS2023 on Monday, April 3rd, 2023 at 10:00 AM Pacific Time.
- To attend the virtual annual meeting, you must be a shareholder on the record date and have previously registered to attend the meeting. Register to attend the virtual meeting on or before March 29, 2023 by visiting www.ProxyVote.com/Disney and selecting “Attend a Meeting.” You will need the 16-digit control number found on your WHITE proxy card or notice. You will receive a confirmation e-mail with information on how to attend the meeting. After you have registered, you will be able to participate in the annual meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DIS2023 and entering the same 16-digit control number you used to pre-register and as shown in your confirmation e-mail. Beneficial shareholders who do not have a 16-digit control number should follow the instructions provided on the voting instruction form provided by your broker, bank or other nominee. In addition to registering for the meeting, beneficial holders that wish to vote must obtain a legal proxy from their bank, broker or other nominee prior to the meeting. You will need to have an electronic image (such as a pdf file or scan) of the legal proxy with you when voting.
- Shareholders of the Walt Disney Company are encouraged to vote via proxy. Emphasizing that “Your vote is especially important at this year’s Annual Meeting. As you may have seen, Trian Partners L.P. and Trian Partners Parallel Fund I, L.P., wholly owned subsidiaries of Trian Fund Management, L.P., along with other entities affiliated with Nelson Peltz (collectively, the “Trian Group”), have nominated Nelson Peltz for election as a director at the Annual Meeting in opposition to the nominees recommended by your Board and to bring a proposal to amend our Bylaws before the meeting (the “Trian Group Proposal”).”
- The company adds that “the Board does not endorse the Trian Group nominee or the Trian Group Proposal and unanimously recommends that you vote “FOR” the election of the nominees proposed by your Board (Mary T. Barra, Safra A. Catz, Amy L. Chang, Francis A. deSouza, Carolyn N. Everson, Michael B.G. Froman, Robert A. Iger, Maria Elena Lagomasino, Calvin R. McDonald, Mark G. Parker and Derica W. Rice), “FOR” the other proposals recommended by your Board, “AGAINST” the Trian Group Proposal and “AGAINST” the other proposals made by shareholders, using the WHITE proxy card. You may receive solicitation materials from the Trian Group, including proxy statements and blue proxy cards. Disney is not responsible for the accuracy or completeness of any information provided by or relating to the Trian Group, its nominee or the Trian Group Proposal contained in solicitation materials filed or disseminated by or on behalf of the Trian Group or any other statements the Trian Group may make.
- Your Board strongly urges you to discard and NOT to vote using any blue proxy card sent to you by the Trian Group. If you have already submitted a blue proxy card, you can revoke that proxy and vote for your Board of Directors’ nominees and on the other matters to be voted on at the Annual Meeting by signing and dating the enclosed WHITE proxy card and returning it in the enclosed postage-paid envelope or by voting via Internet by following the instructions on your WHITE proxy card, WHITE voting instruction form or notice. Only your latest validly executed proxy will count, and any proxy may be revoked at any time prior to its exercise at the Annual Meeting as described in the accompanying proxy statement.