A Film Crew Captures The Hulk in Action in “Hulk Annual #1” This May

Readers will get a chance to witness the Hulk’s fury from a horrifying new perspective in a fascinating new “Hulk Annual” this May.

Written by David Pepose (Savage Avengers) and drawn by Caio Majado (Edge of Spider-Verse), the over-sized issue will present “The Viridian Project,” a terrifying tale stitched together from found footage.

Set in the town that birthed the Hulk, the story will introduce a ragtag group of young filmmakers who set out to uncover the truth behind the green goliath’s origin but end up getting a firsthand look at his deadly rage.

The terrifying tale will keep readers on the edge of their seat with thrills as well as thought-provoking insights into Hulk’s effect on the world around him.

A documentary crew is on the hunt for a monster at the heart of a gamma radiation leak, but they get much more than they bargained for when they’re caught in the middle of a brawl between two unstoppable giants, as Hulk battles an unleashed Giganto.

In addition, “Hulk Annual #1″ will include an exclusive preview of the Hulk’s next era that a new creative team will be kicking off this summer. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for the full announcement.

Check out legendary Hulk artist Gary Frank’s cover above and brace yourselves for the arrival of “Hulk Annual #1″ on May 17.

