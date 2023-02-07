Disney100: Enjoy a Magical Manicure with Nailtopia’s Charming Disney Collection

The Disney100 Celebration is officially here and so are the merchandise collections. If you’ve been hoping to find cosmetics to bring to your vanity, Nailtopia has a wide assortment of colors inspired by some of Disney’s greatest characters!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping! Nailtopia has introduced a joyous collection of playful polishes that are only available at Ulta Beauty

Brush up on your glam game and bring some Disney magic to your hands (or feet) using these bold statement nail colors that are sure to wow.

Not only will they look great on you, but the assortment has so many fun hues, you’re certain to find a color to match all of your Disney bounding looks.

There are 8 standard matte finish colors 10 mini glimmer colors

The matte series includes: Daisy Donald Goofy Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Peter Pan Pluto Tinker Bell



If sparkle is more your style, the glimmer shades feature: Alice Anna Cheshire Cat Dumbo Elsa Olaf Piglet Simba Stitch Winnie the Pooh



Guests will find the Disney100 Nailtopia collection available now at Ulta Beauty

A link to both series can be found below.

Meet Nailtopia's collection for Disney 100! The Nail Lacquer is Bio Sourced + Plant Based, Superfood Infused, Chip Free, 100% Vegan & ALL FREE, which means they don't have any harsh ingredients that can hurt your nails.

Disney Collection – Nailtopia | Ulta Beauty – $10

Disney Mini Collection – Nailtopia | Ulta Beauty – $5

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.