The Dr. Phillips Center presents Into the Woods at the Walt Disney Theater. Tickets will go on sale starting February 17.

What's Happening:

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts today announced the hugely acclaimed and much beloved Grammy-winning Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award winning triumph, Into the Woods , will go on sale for single tickets Friday, February 17 at DrPhillipsCenter.org

, will go on sale for single tickets Friday, February 17 at The direct from Broadway production will play a series of select engagements across the U.S. in 2023, including seven performances in Walt Disney Theater.

Starring Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker’s Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, and Gavin Creel as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf reprising their Broadway roles, the strictly limited engagement will run from June 6 to June 11 presented by Dr. Phillips Center.

As one of only 10 cities in the entire country selected to present this direct from Broadway production, the downtown Orlando arts center is excited to welcome Into the Woods and its incredible company to Walt Disney Theater, bringing four Broadway stars to Central Florida.

Into the Woods , which became the first Broadway hit of the 2022/2023 season after its sold-out run at New York City Center Encores!, is directed by Lear deBessonet, with music supervision by Rob Berman, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro.

, which became the first Broadway hit of the 2022/2023 season after its sold-out run at New York City Center Encores!, is directed by Lear deBessonet, with music supervision by Rob Berman, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014.

first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production marks its first time on Broadway in more than 20 years.

Cast:

Cole Thompson as Jack

Katy Geraghty as Little Red Riding Hood

Diane Phelan as Cinderella

Nancy Opel as Cinderella’s Stepmother

Jason Forbach as Rapunzel’s Prince

Aymee Garcia as Jack’s Mother

David Patrick Kelly as The Narrator

Josh Breckenridge as Cinderella’s Father

Felicia Curry as Cinderella’s Mother/Grandmother/Giant’s Wife

Ta’Nika Gibson as Lucinda

Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda

Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White

Jim Stanek as the Steward

Alysia Velez as Rapunzel

Understudies: