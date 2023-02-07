Gina Rodriguez Signs Overall Deal with 20th Television

Gina Rodriguez, star and executive producer of the new ABC comedy Not Dead Yet, has signed an overall deal with 20th Television, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Under the pact, she will develop, direct and executive produce new series across all platforms through her production company I Can & I Will, run by executive Molly Breeskin.

Rodriguez and Breeskin will continue to follow the company’s mission statement to create art that tells stories from the unheard and unseen, to discover and expose new talent, and to increase empathy and understanding for all communities.

Rodriguez is best known for playing the title role in Jane the Virgin , and will next be seen in Robert Rodriguez’s Spy Kids reboot.

, and will next be seen in Robert Rodriguez’s reboot. She currently stars in ABC’s new series, Not Dead Yet , which premieres this Wednesday, February 8th.

, which premieres this Wednesday, February 8th. I Can & I Will produced two seasons of Diary of a Future President on Disney+

on With her family, she established the We Will Foundation to champion underprivileged youth through arts, education, scholarship funding and financial literacy.

