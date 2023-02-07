The Illumination Foundation is celebrating its 15th anniversary by bringing together the community to raise $1.5 million to help those experiencing homelessness. There will be a special event on March 12 at The Disneyland Hotel.
What's Happening:
- You're invited to a premier culinary and chef event featuring tableside dinner experiences personally crafted by 40 of Southern California’s most-renowned chefs and restaurants.
- Join Illumination Foundation for its 15-year anniversary celebration as we bring together compassionate community members to raise $1.5 million to support the most vulnerable families and individuals experiencing homelessness.
- Date: Sunday, March 12, 2023
- Time: 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm
- Location: The Disneyland Hotel 1150 Magic Way, Anaheim, CA 92802
- Attire: Black Tie Optional
- Parking: Valet Parking Provided
- Click here for more information.
About Illumination Foundation:
- At Illumination Foundation, we believe that every person has an intrinsic right to home, health, and dignity.
- Our mission is to disrupt the cycle of homelessness in Southern California by providing a comprehensive safety net of client-centered services for the most vulnerable individuals, families, and children.
