The Illumination Foundation is celebrating its 15th anniversary by bringing together the community to raise $1.5 million to help those experiencing homelessness. There will be a special event on March 12 at The Disneyland Hotel.

You're invited to a premier culinary and chef event featuring tableside dinner experiences personally crafted by 40 of Southern California’s most-renowned chefs and restaurants.

Join Illumination Foundation for its 15-year anniversary celebration as we bring together compassionate community members to raise $1.5 million to support the most vulnerable families and individuals experiencing homelessness.

Date: Sunday, March 12, 2023

Time: 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Location: The Disneyland Hotel 1150 Magic Way, Anaheim, CA 92802

Attire: Black Tie Optional

Parking: Valet Parking Provided

At Illumination Foundation, we believe that every person has an intrinsic right to home, health, and dignity.

Our mission is to disrupt the cycle of homelessness in Southern California by providing a comprehensive safety net of client-centered services for the most vulnerable individuals, families, and children.