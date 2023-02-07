Walt Disney World Golf Hosting 2023 PGA Junior League Golf Season

Walt Disney World Golf will once again host teams for the upcoming 2023 PGA Junior League Golf season. The PGA Junior League Golf program is designed to provide a fun, social and inclusive opportunity for boys and girls ages 6 – 13 to learn and enjoy the game of golf.

The PGA Tour's Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler, the LPGA Tour's Michelle Wie and Lexi Thompson, NBA MVP Steph Curry and Olympic Soccer Gold Medalist Alex Morgan all serve as PGA Junior League Ambassadors.

Each League team consists of eight to twelve players, and a PGA or LPGA Professional serves as the captain for each team.

For the Walt Disney World Golf team, the captain will be Michael Schlager, our PGA Director of Instruction, and joining him will be a selection of our Assistant Golf Professionals.

Participating players wear numbered uniforms and play in a two-person, scramble format over nine holes. Matches between teams are scored based upon wins, ties, and losses, in three-hole segments called "flags."

The cost for the upcoming season is $499 plus tax, per player, and includes team jerseys, golf balls, bag tags, and most importantly, 10 weeks of coaching/practice sessions with our PGA of America golf professionals.

The course can also provide golf clubs if your junior golfer does not have any yet, and is interested to start learning how to play.

Junior golfers of all levels are invited to participate and player registration is open now

Winter 2023 Junior Golf clinics are also still open and available.These clinics run for four-week sessions, and are a great opportunity for junior golfers, ages 7 – 17, of all skill levels.

The clinics include both skills development sessions and on-course playing clinics.