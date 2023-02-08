If you are wanting a Caribbean adventure, Disney Cruise Line has you covered. The Disney Fantasy joined the Dream Class in 2014 alongside the Disney Dream. Disney Parks Blog shared a beginner's guide to this gorgeous ship.
planDisney’s Guide:
Welcome Aboard
- When you board the Disney Fantasy, crew members will greet your party by name, and a bronze-sculpted Mademoiselle Minnie Mouse will welcome you into the atrium.
- As you take in the Art Nouveau-inspired designs, be sure to look up at the stained glass chandler embellished with crystal beads.
Signature Dining
- Rotational dining ensures that all guests can enjoy all three themed dining experiences while on board. Your party and service team will rotate to a different table service restaurant each night.
- As part of your rotational dining experience on the Disney Fantasy, you’ll savor flavors from around the world at Enchanted Garden, dine like a king or queen at Royal Court, and embrace your inner artist at Animator’s Palate!
Broadway-Style Entertainment
- Don’t miss an evening of unbelievable sights and indescribable feelings at Disney’s Aladdin – A Musical Spectacular. You can also catch a showing of Disney’s Believe, a heartwarming story of a family who comes together through the power of Disney magic, or enjoy the tale of two sisters from Arendelle who discover that some people are worth melting for in Frozen, A Musical Spectacular.
Adult-Exclusives
- If you’re an avid Disney cruiser, you may be familiar with the exquisite Italian cuisine at Palo.
- But did you know adults can also treat their taste buds to carefully crafted French-inspired fare surrounded by elegant, Parisian décor inspired by Ratatouille at Remy?
- Be sure to make a reservation for one of the two adults-only dining experiences aboard the Disney Fantasy!
- For late-night drinks, dancing and entertainment, Explore Europa, an adults-only area that is home to a collection of lounges and bars featuring La Piazza, O’Gills Pub, Ooh La La Lounge, The Tube, and Skyline.
Embrace Your Inner Detective
- Don’t miss out on the Midship Detective Agency, a fun-filled mission that the whole family can enjoy. Help Mickey and his pals solve a mystery while exploring interactive artwork on a self-guided journey around the ship. Can you discover whodunit?
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning