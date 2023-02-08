If you are wanting a Caribbean adventure, Disney Cruise Line has you covered. The Disney Fantasy joined the Dream Class in 2014 alongside the Disney Dream. Disney Parks Blog shared a beginner's guide to this gorgeous ship.

planDisney’s Guide:

Welcome Aboard

When you board the Disney Fantasy, crew members will greet your party by name, and a bronze-sculpted Mademoiselle Minnie Mouse will welcome you into the atrium.

As you take in the Art Nouveau-inspired designs, be sure to look up at the stained glass chandler embellished with crystal beads.

Signature Dining

Rotational dining ensures that all guests can enjoy all three themed dining experiences while on board. Your party and service team will rotate to a different table service restaurant each night.

As part of your rotational dining experience on the Disney Fantasy, you’ll savor flavors from around the world at Enchanted Garden, dine like a king or queen at Royal Court, and embrace your inner artist at Animator’s Palate!

Broadway-Style Entertainment

Don’t miss an evening of unbelievable sights and indescribable feelings at Disney’s Aladdin – A Musical Spectacular. You can also catch a showing of Disney’s Believe, a heartwarming story of a family who comes together through the power of Disney magic, or enjoy the tale of two sisters from Arendelle who discover that some people are worth melting for in Frozen, A Musical Spectacular.

Adult-Exclusives

If you’re an avid Disney cruiser, you may be familiar with the exquisite Italian cuisine at Palo.

But did you know adults can also treat their taste buds to carefully crafted French-inspired fare surrounded by elegant, Parisian décor inspired by Ratatouille at Remy?

Be sure to make a reservation for one of the two adults-only dining experiences aboard the Disney Fantasy!

For late-night drinks, dancing and entertainment, Explore Europa, an adults-only area that is home to a collection of lounges and bars featuring La Piazza, O’Gills Pub, Ooh La La Lounge, The Tube, and Skyline.

Embrace Your Inner Detective

Don’t miss out on the Midship Detective Agency, a fun-filled mission that the whole family can enjoy. Help Mickey and his pals solve a mystery while exploring interactive artwork on a self-guided journey around the ship. Can you discover whodunit?