Disney100: Coach Launches New Disney100 Collection with Early Access for Coach Insiders

The Disney100 celebration has just begun and there’s already an impressive variety of merchandise to commemorate 100 Years of Wonder! For the high end fashion collectors, COACH is delivering a new series of accessories inspired by the celebration that features old school Mickey Mouse and Friends.
What’s Happening:
- COACH and Disney have once again combined their special brands of magic to present a delightful collection that honors a century of whimsical entertainment!
- As the Walt Disney Company commemorates its 100th anniversary, popular brands like COACH are helping to mark the occasion with new products that focus on characters and stories we know and love.
- Fan favorite COACH bags, wallets, and apparel styles have been embellished with a Disney twist as Mickey, Minnie and their good friends take the fashion spotlight.
- The assortment spans:
- Wallets
- Backpacks
- Jackets
- Shirts and Sweaters
- Tote Bags
- Crossbody Bags
- Slides
- And More
- The gang is featured on a series of garden and nature adventures where they encounter giant mushrooms, water hoses, caterpillars, dragonflies and flowers too!
- It serves as a fun reminder that there are plenty of exciting experiences waiting right here on Earth!
- Currently the Disney100 collection is open to COACH Insiders, a program that is free to join. Insiders sign up with their email and receive early access to select drops, sale bonuses and a discount on merchandise for their birthday.
- The Disney100 x COACH Collection includes 50 products and prices range from $75-$1,500.
- Links to some of our favorite pieces from the collection can be found below.
While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.