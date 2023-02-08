Disney100: Grand Jester Studios Introduce Celebratory Walt Disney and Castle Figurines

The Disney100 celebration is in full swing and while we’re just a few weeks in, an impressive variety of merchandise has debuted as fans commemorate 100 Years of Wonder! Those looking for unique display pieces to add to their Disney collection will love the figurines from Grand Jester Studios that focus on Walt and the Happiest Place on Earth.

As the Walt Disney Company commemorates its 100th anniversary, popular brands are helping to mark the occasion with new products that spotlight characters and stories we know and love.

Grand Jester Studios is helping Disney to go all out for their milestone anniversary and have just introduced new figurines that capture the wonder and whimsy of a visit to Disney.

The first is a statue of Walt Disney surrounded by three versions of Mickey Mouse from various eras. Along the base of the figure it reads “100 Years of Wonder.”

The second collectible is a Castle figure with Tinker Bell soaring above and leaving a trail of Pixie Dust!

Grand Jester Studios Disney 100 Walt Disney with Mickey Mouse – $199.99

Approximately measures 10-inches tall

Grand Jester Studios Disney 100 Disney Castle with Tinker Bell – $249.99

Approximately measures 14-inches tall x 12 1/2-inches long x 6 1/2-inches wide

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.