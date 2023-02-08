Disneyland Paris Cast Members Were the First to Experience the 30th Anniversary Grand Finale

Last week, Disneyland Paris cast members were the first to enjoy the new experience for the 30th Anniversary Grand Finale.

What's Happening:

Whenever you celebrate an anniversary, you also need to make sure you end it with a bang.

And it so happens that Disneyland Paris has recently launched its 30th Anniversary Grand Finale, which is set to make our guests “dream a little bigger, laugh a little harder and sing a little louder” thru September 30, 2023.

, which lights up the sky above Walt Disney Studios Park with all the might of the Last week, Cast Members were one of the first to enjoy this new experience and learn more about what’s ahead of us in 2023 during the first #DisneyCastLife event of this new year.

Exclusive Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots, surprise Meet ‘n’ Greets, a showroom featuring the creative minds behind our Entertainment, Merchandise and Cast Experience teams as well as other exciting surprises were waiting for them as they gathered with their fellow Cast for a special moment alongside Présidente of Disneyland Paris Natacha Rafalski, Chief Operating Officer Daniel Delcourt and our 2022-2023 Ambassador Carmen Lléo Badal.

What They're Saying: