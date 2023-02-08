“Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” Funko Pop! Figures Come to Entertainment Earth

Marvel fans young and old will soon get to experience the animated adventures of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur as a brand new series comes to Disney Channel. Aside from the excitement of a fun show, fans can celebrate the characters with two new Funko Pop! collectibles.

A new Marvel series means new merchandise and Funko is on the scene with some crazy colorful Pop! figures inspired by Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur .

. At just 13-years old Lunella Lafayette is a super genius and best friends with a 10-ton T-Rex! The duo have quite the blast adventuring together and saving New York from dangerous threats. Now they’re making their way to your display case!

Lunella races her way to you on a major pair of roller skates, but don’t worry, she knows what she’s doing and she’s wearing plenty of safety gear. The blue elbow and knee pads are impossible to miss, and her yellow and blue helmet can be seen from almost anywhere.

As for the Devil Dinosaur he’s showing off his pearly white and we gotta say he looks…sharp! Heart-shaped markings dot his knees and tail and complement his pointy black claws. Since he’s a dino, this Pop! measures 6-inches tall giving a bit of perspective to the massive difference between the two besties.

Fans will find the Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur collection available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

They are expected to ship to fans later this month.

