New planDisney Podcast: Guide to EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Available Now

Guests are loving the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, happening now through February 20. Disney Parks Blog shared that there is a new special episode of the planDisney Podcast where panelists Aena D. and Prince S. share their top tips for experiencing culinary, musical, and visual arts from around the world.

What's Happening:

Check out the new planDisney Podcast with panelists Aena D. and Prince S. for a guide to this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

There are new episodes of the planDisney podcast every third Wednesday of the month, and you can find them at Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Spotify get your podcasts

Three things to look forward to on this episode:

Art-Inspired Cuisine:

Feast your eyes and delight your appetite with culinary masterpieces from around the globe.

The panelists recommend some of their favorite dishes and share tips for discovering the vibrant fare at the festival. There are more than 15 unique food studios, so Aena recommends grabbing a Festival Passport when you arrive to help decide which bites you want to try.

Learn about two brand new food studios making a debut at the festival this year and hear what it takes to bring the festival to life in an exclusive interview with Rick DeCicco, Proprietor and Business Relations Manager of EPCOT Festivals.

Show-Stopping Entertainment:

As a theater lover, Prince has a special place in his heart for the DISNEY ON BROADWAY concert series.

You won’t want to miss hearing Broadway stars performing your favorite musical hits live at the American Gardens Theatre!

The panelists also share tips for seeing artistry in action during daytime performances throughout the World Showcase.

Captivating Visual Artistry:

With over 100 artists featured throughout the World Showcase, you are sure to find dazzling art at every turn. You might even catch an artist at work right before your eyes! If you’re feeling inspired, the panelists share how you can roll up your sleeves and create your own works of art while visiting the festival.