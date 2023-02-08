Pottery Barn Kids Launches New “Disney Princess” and “Frozen” Collections

Disney fans can now bring home some of the beloved magic of their favorite films with items from Pottery Barn Kids’ new Disney Princess and Frozen collections.

Disney fans can snuggle up in the super plush Disney Frozen Quilt & Shams and the organic Disney Princess Castles Pajama Set, and let Olaf read them a bedtime story from the Disney Princess Ultimate Collection Personalized Storybook – complete with your very own name.

If you’re still not tired, let Elsa serenade you to sleep by shaking up the Disney Frozen Elsa Snow Globe to hear her sing the iconic “Let It Go.”

The collections include everything from bedding and pajamas to towels and backpacks and so much more. Take a look at the complete Frozen collection here here

Disney Frozen Quilt & Shams

Featuring the royal sisters of Arendelle and their friendly snowman friend Olaf, this supersoft Disney Frozen Quilt will keep them cozy during chilly nights. It’s woven from pure cotton for ultimate plushness and crafted from durable, breathable materials so they’ll love it for years. Featuring hand-braided hair detail on Anna and Elsa, Elsa’s shimmering dress and a castle, this classic, handmade quilt adds a touch of magic to their room.

Mackenzie Aqua Disney Frozen Backpacks

Our Disney Frozen Backpacks are the coolest backpacks you’ll find from Arendelle to here. Durable, functional and oh-so playful, our sturdy, roomy Mackenzie backpacks are packed with pockets, straps and gear loops to keep everything in place. Made of water-resistant polyester and featuring adjustable padded shoulder straps, exterior straps to hold the matching Mackenzie lunch bag and exterior side pockets fitted to our water bottles, it's the most efficient and playfully designed collection around. Personalize it with their name or initials for a smart, extra special touch.

Disney Princess Castles Organic Pajama Set

Your little royal will love to bundle up for bed in these whimsical and bright PJs featuring their favorite Disney Princess characters like Belle, Cinderella, Jasmin and Aurora. Knitted from pure cotton, they’re supremely soft and keep them warm.

Disney Princess Cinderella Snowglobe