Disney Illusion Island Available on Nintendo Switch July 28th

Disney Illusion Island will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch on July 28. You can pre-order now.

What's Happening:

Join Mickey & Friends in a brand-new co-op 2D platformer adventure for 1-4 players and explore a mysterious island when Disney Illusion Island will release exclusively for Nintendo Switch on July 28.

Join Mickey & Friends in a brand-new co-op 2D platformer adventure for 1-4 players and explore a mysterious island when Disney Illusion Island releases exclusively for #NintendoSwitch on July 28!



About Disney Illusion Island: