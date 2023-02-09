Disney Illusion Island Available on Nintendo Switch July 28th

Disney Illusion Island will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch on July 28. You can pre-order now.
What's Happening:
- Join Mickey & Friends in a brand-new co-op 2D platformer adventure for 1-4 players and explore a mysterious island when Disney Illusion Island will release exclusively for Nintendo Switch on July 28.
- Pre-order today for $39.99 by clicking here.
About Disney Illusion Island:
- Join Mickey & Friends on a quest to explore the mysterious island of Monoth and recover three mystical books to save the world from disaster.
- Play as Mickey & Friends: Choose your favorite character and unlock special abilities as you perform high-flying platforming feats, solve fun puzzles, and take on epic boss battles.
- Reveal the mysteries of Disney Illusion Island: Run, swim, swing, and jump your way through a beautiful yet mysterious island and discover rich biomes, intriguing characters, and hidden secrets.
- Fun with friends in 4-player co-op: Play solo or grab up to three friends to save the island of Monoth in 4-player couch co-op. Team up with friends and utilize unique skills such as Rope Drop, Leap Frog, and a heart gifting hug.
- Be a part of an authentic Mickey cartoon: Experience a brand-new Mickey & Friends adventure with hand-drawn animation, an orchestrated original score and authentic voice talents.