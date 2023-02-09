The Walt Disney Company will be laying off thousands of employees as part of a new round of ways to cut costs, according to CEO Bob Iger.
What's Happening:
- On the House of Mouse’s Q1 earnings call with CFO Christine McCarthy, Iger said that 7,000 jobs would be let go from the now 100-year-old company. "I have enormous respect and appreciate for the dedication of our employees worldwide," Iger said. "While this is necessary to address the challenges we face today, I do not make this decision lightly."
- With domestic employees being hit the hardest, the cuts will be fairly light in the company's parks and resort division.
- Disney has about 220,000 employees globally, so this will affect just over 3% of the company.