“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom and More to Appear Week of February 13th

by |
Tags: , , , ,

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of February 13th-17th:

  • Monday, January 13
    • Cate Blanchett (Tár)
    • Dave Franco (Somebody I Used to Know)
  • Tuesday, January 14
  • Wednesday, February 15
    • Orlando Bloom (Carnival Row)
    • Lauren Ash (Not Dead Yet)
    • Musical Guest Jordan Davis
  • Thursday, February 16
    • Katy Perry and Lionel Richie (American Idol)
    • Mike Epps (The Upshaws)
    • Musical Guest Beck
  • Friday, February 17
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.