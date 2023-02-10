This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of February 13th-17th:

Monday, January 13 Cate Blanchett ( Tár ) Dave Franco ( Somebody I Used to Know )

Tuesday, January 14 Milo Ventimiglia ( The Company You Keep ) Charles Barkley ( Inside the NBA ) Musical Guest Paramore

Wednesday, February 15 Orlando Bloom ( Carnival Row ) Lauren Ash ( Not Dead Yet ) Musical Guest Jordan Davis

Thursday, February 16 Katy Perry and Lionel Richie ( American Idol ) Mike Epps ( The Upshaws ) Musical Guest Beck

Friday, February 17 TBA



