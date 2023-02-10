John Leguizamo Reveals He Almost Played Vulture in “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

In an interview with ComicBook.com, actor John Leguizamo revealed that he was in the running to play Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming, the role that eventually went to Michael Keaton.
What’s Happening:
- According to Variety, conversations with Leguizamo apparently went back and forth enough for Marvel to want to have another actor lined up to take on the villain role.
- “I was supposed to be the Vulture,” Leguizamo said. “We had negotiated and I was about to play him, and they said that Michael Keaton wanted it back and they asked me if I would give it up. I said, ‘Well, okay I guess.’ They said, ‘No, we’ll work with you again, we’re gonna…’ That’s what happened there.”
- According to Leguizamo, the studio “offered him something tiny” as a consolation for him giving up the larger role of Vulture. “I went, ‘Nuh uh,'” the actor said.
- Keaton starred as Vulture opposite Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which was the first Marvel movie to bring Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Sony struck a deal to share the character with Disney.
- While Keaton’s run in the MCU ended with Spider-Man: Homecoming, he did reprise his Vulture character last year in Morbius. The movie left the door open for Keaton to continue playing the character, but it’s uncertain if the storyline will continue after Morbius grossed a disappointing $167 million worldwide.