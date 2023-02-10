Kermit The Frog Takes Over Latest Post On Disney Live Entertainment Instagram Account

The recently launched Disney Live Entertainment Instagram account has already been crashed by an iconic guest, announcing that he and his friends will be appearing on the account from time to time.

What’s Happening:

A new post on the Disney Live Entertainment Instagram account features the leader of the troupe of Muppets, Kermit the Frog, welcoming the new account to social media.

The post, which also features a special guest (spoiler alert: it’s Animal) reveals that Kermit and his Muppet friends, like Miss Piggy, Fozzie the Bear, The Great Gonzo and others will appear on the account from time to time.

This makes sense, as the Muppets have been included in several projects from Disney Live Entertainment over the years, with recent appearances in the late 2010s in Magic Kingdom

Disney Live Entertainment started their own Instagram account to celebrate the achievements of that division of the Walt Disney Company and give little teases of what’s to come from them at the Disney Parks around the globe.

On January 25th, Disney Live Entertainment launched the account, captioning their first photo, “The roots of the organization that is today known as Disney Live Entertainment go back nearly seven decades to the opening of Disneyland