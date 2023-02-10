Disney TV Animation Debuts New Trailer, Art For Upcoming Series “Kiff”

Disney TV Animation has shared the trailer for their new series coming to Disney Channel and Disney+ next month, Kiff, as well as new art for the nutty new series.

which is set to debut on Disney Channel on Friday, March 10th, at 8:00 PM ET/PT and on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 15th. Set in a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life alongside one another, the series follows Kiff (Kimiko Glenn, Orange is the New Black) and Barry (H Michael Croner, Craig of the Creek) as they get through their day to day life together.

Kiff is a nutty animated buddy-comedy about an optimistic squirrel Kiff and her chill bunny bestie Barry. From creators and executive producers Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal, the series follows Kiff and Barry as they navigate school, relationships and their often-eccentric community in Table Town, a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life together. Inspired by the people and places Heavens and Smal experienced when they were growing up in Cape Town, South Africa, each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, includes a new original song.