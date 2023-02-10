Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of February 13th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of February 13th-17th:

Monday, February 13 – Guest Co-Host: Mark Consuelos Rita Ora ( Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight ) “Live’s Love Week:” Special sweetheart game with Rita Ora Shannon Doherty (TikTok star shares last-minute Valentine’s ideas)

Mark Consuelos Tuesday, February 14 – “Live’s Love Show” Special episode dedicated to fun, games and love galore Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen

Wednesday, February 15 Kelsey Grammer

Thursday, February 16 Elizabeth Debicki ( The Crown )

Friday, February 17 Milo Ventimiglia ( The Company You Keep )



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.