New Video Introduces Fans to Cassie Lang While Giving Look At “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Marvel Studios is helping us get to know one of the characters of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with a special video focusing on the journey of Ant-Man’s daughter, Cassie Lang.

What’s Happening:

A new video has been released by Marvel Studios that introduces fans everywhere to Scott Lang’s daughter, Cassie, who is set to be a major part of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

We see a bit of background before being thrust into a bit of a preview of the events in the new film, where she has an invention that would have helped her find her dad when he was gone for so long.

Cassie made it to safety while Scott and Darren dueled in miniature size on Cassie’s toy train set. To ultimately save his daughter, Scott shrunk himself down so small that he went inside the Yellowjacket suit and destroyed it, killing Darren in the process. Now lost in the Quantum Realm, Scott used Cassie’s voice, which was calling out for him, to bring himself back to reality. After the Thanos snap of Avengers: Infinity War, Cassie survived in a radically changed San Francisco that did its best to carry on with so many important people blinked out of existence. And then, seemingly out of nowhere, she found herself reunited with her father! She assumed that he disappeared along with Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne and Hope van Dyne, but really he got stuck in the Quantum Realm, though for far less time than had passed on this side of the portal. Lang soon took off to find the Avengers and lay out a plan to use the Quantum Realm to steal the Infinity Stone from various points in time to bring everyone back. The plan succeeded, leading to a post-battle reunion between Cassie, her father and Hope.

In the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang.

