“Clone Wars” Era Obi-Wan Kenobi Funko Pop! Features the Jedi Master in Mandalorian Armor

The Star Wars universe is expanding…well at least when it comes to the world of Funko Pop! figures. Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi is on the scene in the armor of Mandalore on a new Pop! that’s available exclusively at Entertainment Earth!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Your weekend just got off to a great start as Funko has teamed up with Entertainment Earth for a new exclusive Star Wars Pop! featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The new collectible takes us back to the Clone Wars era with the Jedi Master not dressed in his signature robes, but rather Mandalorian armor.

Unlike the usual appearance of Mandalorians where their face is covered with a helmet, Obi-Wan is not wearing one and he’s also equipped himself with his blue bladed lightsaber. Additionally, the figure comes attached to a black dais with a “Star Wars” nameplate across the base.

Fans will no doubt remember Season 2, Episode 12 of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series when Obi-Wan and Satine Kryze uncover “The Mandalore Plot,” “The Lawless”

This awesome Obi-Wan Kenobi Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth

It is expected to ship to fans in March 2023. A link to the item can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link that can save you 10% off in-stock items plus Free Shipping on orders of $39+! Shop using our ​​ EE.toys/LPFAN

Obi-Wan Kenobi Funko Pop!

“The courageous Jedi Master is out to uncover the truth about a mysterious Mandalorian plot. Fearless Obi-Wan Kenobi is geared up in his Mandalorian armor to make his way into your Pop! Vinyl collection.”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Mandalorian Armor Pop! – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $13.99

3 3/4-inches tall

Packaged in a window display box

You can relive every exciting moment of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+! All 7 seasons plus other fun extras are streaming now.