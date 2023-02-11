New Video Celebrates The Production Design of “Avatar: The Way of Water”

A new video has been released that puts a special emphasis on world building for the smash hit, Avatar: The Way of Water, focusing on the production design of the film.

What’s Happening:

A new video has been released showcasing some of the behind the scenes magic and wonder that went into the production design of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Much of the production team, including producer Jon Landau and director James Cameron, appear in the video to comment on how everything in the world of Pandora was built and designed from the ground up.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.

Avatar: The Way of Water debuted in theaters everywhere in December of 2022 and has since been nominated for four Academy Awards, and topped the box office charts, becoming the fourth highest-grossing film worldwide at the global box office, having just surpassed Star Wars : The Force Awakens.