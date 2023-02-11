Marvel Celebrates 60th Anniversary of The Avengers with “Marvel’s Avengers: Stunt Squad” Short-Form Series

With 2023 marking the 60th anniversary of The Avengers, Marvel will be celebrating Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with fans everywhere with an entire year-long lineup of new comics, collectibles, toys, apparel, accessories, home décor, party items, stationery, video series, live experiences, and more. Part of that celebration includes the launch of “Marvel’s Avengers: Stunt Squad,” a new short-form series on Marvel HQ.

Marvel HQ, Marvel’s official family platform, kicked off the year of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with “Marvel’s Avengers: Stunt Squad,” on Marvel HQ’s YouTube channel

In collaboration with Hasbro, this new motion comics series of shorts will follow genius inventor Tony Stark, AKA Iron Man, as he creates a new nanotech launch pad that allows his elite team of Avengers, AKA his Stunt Squad, to fly through the air, show off their moves, and perform awesome heroic feats as they take their battles against Marvel’s meanest baddies to delightful new heights.

Witness new high-flying adventures featuring Hulk, Black Panther, and Captain Americas Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson.

Episodes will release regularly through April 2023, and later this month, Hasbro will bring characters from the shorts to life in a new upcoming toy line.

Check out the first installment of this new series, “Iron Man vs. M.O.D.O.K., below: