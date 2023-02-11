World Premiere of “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live In Concert” To Take Place In March at Kings Theater in Brooklyn

The world premiere of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert, letting fans of the Academy Award winning film enjoy the music live, will make its debut in March at Kings Theater in Brooklyn.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier it was announced that a live version of the hit animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, will be arriving at Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York, marking the world premiere of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert.
- Don’t think this is an off-Broadway musical or anything though, this is the film you already know and love but with the soundtrack performed live in front of an audience.
- Featuring a soundtrack that blends symphonic orchestral music with hip-hop, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live in Concert pairs a screening of the Academy Award winning animated film with a full orchestra, band, and turntables live on stage. The hip-hop based score results in a sonic universe that is woven throughout the fabric of the critically acclaimed film, supporting its themes of resilience and universal heroism.
- Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton created a sprawling score of original music that is complemented with song contributions by Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith, and Nicki Minaj. The hip-hop based score results in a sonic universe that is woven throughout the fabric of the film, supporting its themes of resilience and universal heroism. Broadway Sinfonietta, a NYC based all-female orchestra comprised of BIPOC women musicians will perform the music live with DJ Dwells on turntables.
- The Brooklyn setting is appropriate, as Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask. A superhero classic for a new generation, Miles is an Afro-Latinx teen who is bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway and gains mysterious powers. Joined by spider-heroes from parallel universes, Miles must master his new powers to save his city from a villain who could destroy it all.
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live In Concert will take place at Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York on Friday, March 17th, at 8:00 PM.
- Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be ordered here, a perfect opportunity to see the film once again in a unique setting before the debut of its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is scheduled to be released on June 2, 2023.