Former ESPN Producer Barry Sacks Passes Away at Age 63

Former ESPN producer Barry Sacks has passed away at the age of 63.
- Sacks joined ESPN in 1986 and served as a producer on many of the network’s most iconic programming.
- Across his long career at ESPN, he served as a mentor to many of the new generation of production assistants.
- He was also a part-time faculty member at Quinnipiac’s School of Communications.
- ESPN shared a remembrance of Sacks from Monday Night Countdown host Suzy Kolber:
- SportsCenter co-anchor Scott Van Pelt had this to say:
- Barry Sacks is survived by his wife Joann and his son Jesse.