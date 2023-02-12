Former ESPN Producer Barry Sacks Passes Away at Age 63

Former ESPN producer Barry Sacks has passed away at the age of 63.

What's Happening:

  • Sacks joined ESPN in 1986 and served as a producer on many of the network’s most iconic programming.
  • Across his long career at ESPN, he served as a mentor to many of the new generation of production assistants.
  • He was also a part-time faculty member at Quinnipiac’s School of Communications.
  • ESPN shared a remembrance of Sacks from Monday Night Countdown host Suzy Kolber:

  • SportsCenter co-anchor Scott Van Pelt had this to say:

  • Barry Sacks is survived by his wife Joann and his son Jesse.