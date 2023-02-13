Disneyland Paris to Celebrate “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” at Walt Disney Studios Park

To celebrate the theatrical release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris is kicking off some special new festivities in the new Marvel Avengers Campus and at the Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel.

To celebrate the cinema release of Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, guests are invited to embark on a family adventure at Marvel Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park at the Disneyland

Heroic Welcome – Ant-Man and the Wasp have a special message for the recruits! Gather on Stark Plaza during the last Heroic Welcome of the day on the Quinjet platform from February 15th for a limited time. You may get a chance to meet them on Campus during their training session with Pym discs.

New collectible cards will be available from February 15th to February 19th. They can be found at Marvel Avengers Campus in unexpected sizes!

Also starting Feb 15th for a limited time, Ant-Man and The Wasp are back from the Quantum Realm along with little missions for the whole family. Find out about some of the Campus secrets and learn more about PYM Particle Technology!

From Feb 18th to Feb 28th, guests can strike their best action stance with Campus reporters at the entrance of Avengers Campus for a picture as a testimony of your heroism. And who knows, Giant-Man might make a “small” appearance in your shot!

Guests can also then head over to PYM Kitchen on Campus for a huge variety of good food at size-defying scales. And with their new discoveries from the Quantum Realm, Pym Tech rese archer

At Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, specialty cocktails will be available from Feb 15th for a limited time, inspired directly by the Quantum Realm: Carnivorous Quantum Cocktail : This cocktail with an extraordinary structure is a tribute to the subatomic dimension. Its powerful aromas and tangy notes will transport you to a world of bewildering flora and fauna Quantum Crawler Mocktail : Inspired by red and blue PYM particles capable of enlarging or narrowing a target, this alcohol-free cocktail comes in giant and miniature versions…to share!

