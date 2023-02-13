Hop Into Spring With Cute Easter Plush Pals from shopDisney

It might still be the middle of winter, but it’s also the perfect time to start thinking about spring and one of the upcoming holidays on the calendar is Easter! This year, the seasonal holiday will be observed on April 9th and shopDisney is helping you prepare with a new series of adorable plush.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Have you started shopping for those Easter Baskets yet? Not to worry you can find a fun assortment of gifts on shopDisney including cuddly plush pals!

Mickey and his friends are back to bring smiles and hugs to fans of all ages as they celebrate the holiday. The latest wave of Disney plush features the group decked out in bunny suits or bunny ears that will have you hopping with anticipation.

Along with Mickey are Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh and Stitch and each has their own fun spin to bring your Easter festivities.

The colorful characters measure between 9 1/2-inches tall and 13 1/2-inches tall. The Mickey and Minnie plush have glittery elements on their ears and “Disney 2023″ embroidered on their feet.

Stitch and Pooh are wearing bunny ears and ribbons decorated with a springtime polka dot pattern.

Fans will find all four plush available now on shopDisney and each sells for $29.99.

and each sells for $29.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Stitch Plush Easter Bunny – Small 9 1/2'' – $29.99

Winnie the Pooh Plush Easter Bunny – Small 10'' – $29.99

Minnie Mouse Plush Easter Bunny – Medium 13 1/2'' – $29.99

Mickey Mouse Plush Easter Bunny – Medium 13 1/2'' – $29.99