Ewan McGregor, Ian McDiarmid and Andy Serkis Heading to Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023

Star Wars fans have even more to be excited about. Ewan McGregor, Ian McDiarmid and Andy Serkis will all be heading to Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023.

McGregor is of course known for his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+

McDiarmid portrays Emperor Palpatine, who most recently returned up in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Serkis has actually played two different characters in the Star Wars universe, first voicing Supreme Leader Snoke in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi and most recently appearing as Kino Loy in Star Wars: Andor on Disney+.

Other previously announced guests Rosario Dawson Gwendoline Christie Joonas Suotamo Ming-Na Wen Aidan Cook Silas Carson Matthew Wood Hayden Christensen Katee Sackhoff James Arnold Taylor Mads Mikkelsen Denis Lawson Anthony Daniels Ashley Eckstein Matt Lanter Dee Bradley Baker Giancarlo Esposito Vivien Lyra Blair Indira Varma

Official Pix is once again proud to be producing the autograph hall at Celebration. Attending fans can now purchase their autograph and photo op tickets

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will be held from Friday, April 7th through Monday, April 10th at ExCeL London in England. For additional information, be sure to visit the official Star Wars Celebration website