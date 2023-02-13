Head to the Quantum Realm with Rock ‘Em Socks New Ant-Man Collection

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is taking fans on another exciting adventure with Ant-Man and the Wasp and the fun starts on Friday, February 17th. But you don’t have to wait to bring some fun to your feet as Rock ‘Em Sock has unveiled eight awesome designs that every hero (or villain) will love.

What’s Happening:

Take a journey to the Quantum Realm and don’t forget to pack your socks! Rock ‘Em Socks has teamed up with Marvel for a new collection of stylish footwear featuring characters from the latest Ant-Man film.

Rock ‘Em’s signature black soled socks are anything but boring and you can bring plenty of fun to your wardrobe with these colorful designs.

Fans can opt for single character styles featuring Cassie, Ant-Man, Wasp and even Kang the Conqueror. For those who want to rep the whole group there’s a cool “Title Sequence” look and a few allover designs including a chibi style that’s super cute.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania collection is available now from Rock ‘Em Socks

collection is Links to the individual items can be found below.

Rock ‘Em Socks – Ant-Man

“A new dynasty begins! Step foot into the Quantum Realm and shop the official Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania sock collection from Rock ‘Em Socks.”

About Rock ‘Em Socks

Rock ’Em Socks is the World’s Largest Sock Store, with designs created and produced daily in Orlando, Florida.

With over 10,000 designs to choose from, there’s a “Sock for Every Story.” Rock ’Em cut through the industry to turn a long-forgotten item of your wardrobe into a bold statement on your feet.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres in theaters on February 17th.