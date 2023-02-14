Disney Music Group and Andscape Teaming to Create Good Company Records

The Disney Music Group and Andscape are teaming to create a new record label, Good Company Record, according to Billboard.
- Good Company Records has been founded by Oscar- and Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer D’Mile, talent manager Natalie Prospere and Grammy-winning mixing/audio engineer John Kercy
- The new label will sign and develop artists as well as collaborate with other Andscape divisions on various projects, the first of which will be the Andscape documentary, Shyne.
- Shyne will chronicle Shyne’s life and journey from rap artist on Sean Combs’ Bad Boy label to becoming a member of the Belize House of Representatives.
- Andscape, which was announced in 2022, is the rebrand of ESPN’s former platform known as The Undefeated.
- Andscape will explore all facets of Black identity and will encompass several divisions including editorial, book publishing, film/television and music publishing
What they’re saying:
- Andscape vice president/editor-in-chief Raina Kelley: “D’Mile, Natalie and John are special individuals – each true to Andscape’s vision: deep and dimensional multi-hyphenate storytellers. We’re thrilled to welcome them to the Andscape family. This incredible partnership vaults forward Andscape’s evolution as a content creator across The Walt Disney Company.”
- Disney Music Group president Ken Bunt: “It’s special and unique to have a shared vision for the future of music, and the opportunity to visually tell new stories with Andscape. We can’t wait to collaborate with D’Mile, Natalie, John and the Andscape team to deliver on this goal.”
- Disney Music Group head of creative Mio Vukovic: “We could not be more excited about working with the talented team behind Good Company and our partnership with Andscape. It allows us the dream of creating a home to cultivate and nurture Black artists through storytelling.”.
- Joint statement from D’Mile, Natalie Prospere and John Kercy: “We are so excited to partner with Disney/Andscape on Good Company. Disney is a place where we believe all of our creative ideas can come to life, and we are looking forward to where this partnership takes us!”