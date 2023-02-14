Disney Music Group and Andscape Teaming to Create Good Company Records

The Disney Music Group and Andscape are teaming to create a new record label, Good Company Record, according to Billboard.

Good Company Records has been founded by Oscar- and Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer D’Mile, talent manager Natalie Prospere and Grammy-winning mixing/audio engineer John Kercy

The new label will sign and develop artists as well as collaborate with other Andscape divisions on various projects, the first of which will be the Andscape documentary, Shyne .

. Shyne will chronicle Shyne’s life and journey from rap artist on Sean Combs’ Bad Boy label to becoming a member of the Belize House of Representatives.

will chronicle Shyne’s life and journey from rap artist on Sean Combs’ Bad Boy label to becoming a member of the Belize House of Representatives. Andscape, which was announced in 2022, is the rebrand of ESPN

Andscape will explore all facets of Black identity and will encompass several divisions including editorial, book publishing, film/television and music publishing

What they’re saying: