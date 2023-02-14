Former Disney Worldwide Distribution Chief Dave Hollis Passes Away at the Age of 47

According to Deadline, the one-time Disney executive and president of the studio’s worldwide distribution, Dave Hollis, has passed away at the age of 47.

What’s Happening:

  • Dave Hollis has passed away at his home in Austin, Texas, at the age of 47.
  • A representative shared that he died peacefully at his home on Saturday, February 11.
  • The cause of death has not been determined, but his family said that he had been hospitalized due to heart issues.
  • Hollis worked at Walt Disney Studios for 17 years, helping the company set box office records and rising to the position of President of Worldwide Distribution.
  • In May 2028, he left the company to relocate to Texas and become CEO of Chic Media. This company was established by his then wife Rachel Hollis.
  • In January 2011, he became the head of Disney’s theatrical distribution when veteran executive Chuck Viane retired.
  • Our condolences go to his family during this tough time.