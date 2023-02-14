Latest Episode of “Lead By Example With Bob Myers” Features Bob Iger

On the latest episode of Lead By Example with Bob Myers, he talked to Disney CEO Bob Iger. They discuss his leadership journey and how the development of a strong work ethic early in his life has brought him so much success.

Despite all of his success as CEO of Disney, Bob Iger has an underdog mentality.

Bob Myers sits down with him to examine his leadership journey and how the development of his strong work ethic early in life led to his success.

They discuss his negotiations to purchase Pixar, Marvel

Iger also reveals his desire to own an NBA team one day, and gives a hint at the type of owner he would be.

Note, this episode was recorded prior to Bob Iger returning as CEO of Disney.

