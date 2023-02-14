To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Paragon FX Group has revealed the new Jurassic Park Cryogenics Canister (Cryo-Can).

What's Happening:

Paragon FX Group, the premiere manufacturer of high-quality movie prop replicas for film and television, has replicated yet another iconic piece of film memorabilia, Nedry's cryogenics canister or the Cryo-Can as it's come to be known.

Instantly recognizable and among the most sought after of movie prop replicas, the Cryo-Can has been on the short list of many collectors.

Now, in celebration of the blockbuster film's 30th Anniversary, this limited-edition replica is finally available.

Nedry never made it off the island with his Cryo-Can, but now Jurassic Park aficionados can.

aficionados can. Developed by Biosyn (corporate rival of John Hammond) the Cryo-Can was designed to aid Nedry in the surreptitious removal and transport of 10 viable dinosaur embryos from Jurassic Park .

. Hidden within a heavily modified shaving cream can, a self-contained cooling unit was capable of preserving the embryos for 36 hours.