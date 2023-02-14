Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, “Planet of the Apes” and Star Wars Pins for Everyone

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the seventh week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and brings another D23 Gold Member exclusive, Disney100 Oswald and Star Wars designs.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays

The latest arrivals to the online retailer include an interesting D23 Gold Member exclusive, Disney100 selections and some Star Wars options.

First on the list is the D23 exclusive American National Space Administration (ANSA) pin inspired by The Planet of the Apes. The original film celebrates its 55th anniversary this year and while initially a 20th Century Fox property, it’s now officially part of the Disney family.

For Disney100, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit stars on three pins that also coincide with a new shopDisney collection celebrating Mickey Mouse’s predecessor.

Star Wars wraps things up with pins set against the chilly backdrop of the planet Hoth from The Empire Strikes Back . Darth Vader and our favorite droids are featured on standalone pins while the rest of the gang gets grouped together in a mystery blind box series consisting of 12 designs.

. Darth Vader and our favorite droids are featured on standalone pins while the rest of the gang gets grouped together in a mystery blind box series consisting of 12 designs. Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

It’s a new week of exciting releases at shopDisney including a special Planet of the Apes 55th anniversary pin available exclusively to D23 Gold Members. Disney100 collectors will love the new designs starring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, and Star Wars fans can browse a frosty series of pins themed to The Empire Strikes Back.

D23 Exclusives

D23-Exclusive Planet of the Apes 55th Anniversary Commemorative Pin – Limited Edition

Limited Edition of 550

Exclusive to D23 Gold Members

Disney100

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Logo Pin – Disney100

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit in Car Pin – Disney100

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and Ortensia Pin – Disney100 – Limited Release

Star Wars

C-3PO and R2-D2 Hoth Pin – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – Limited Release

Darth Vader and Snowtroopers Hoth Pin – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – Limited Release

Star Wars Hoth Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release

Each box contains two randomly selected pins from 12 overall designs

Series includes Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, Snow Trooper, Wedge Antilles, Tauntaun, At-At Driver, Imperial Probe Droid, 2-1B, General Veers and Rebel Soldier

More Pin-Tastic Tuesdays:

A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday at 7 am PT.

The assortment will span favorite franchises like: Disney Parks, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars!

Did you miss a week? Check out or Pin-Tastic Tuesdays Page

Be sure to check back each Tuesday for new Disney Pin releases on shopDisney!