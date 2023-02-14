Shanghai Disney Resort and Samsung have announced a joint promotion in celebration of Samsung’s new phone launch.

What's Happening:

Shanghai Disney Resort and Samsung Electronics, one of the world’s largest technology leaders, announced a new promotion today to celebrate the launch of the Samsung Flagship Galaxy S23 Series.

A series of programs will be introduced, extending the magic of Disney to guests and fans at Shanghai Disney Resort and beyond.

As a highlight, a cinematic short film shot on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, celebrating happiness, adventure and friendship at Shanghai Disney Resort, will be released to fans and consumers this year, immersing them in heartwarming tales from some of Disney’s most beloved characters.

Shot with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series’ camera, this short film will be released to fans of Shanghai Disney Resort and Samsung Electronics in exclusive previews in theaters, immersing them in signature Disney storytelling and magic.

The short film will feature heartwarming stories from many beloved Disney characters at Shanghai Disney Resort, including Mickey and Pals, Duffy and Friends, and more.

Additionally, starting today until March 12, guests in Disneytown can visit the Samsung pop-up experience booth to try out the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series.

Themed as a Dream Library, the pop-up area invites guests to record cherished moments by interacting with the newly unveiled phones on display in this special showcase.

With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series on February 14th, consumers who purchase the new phone will also have a chance to win a special Shanghai Disney Resort gift, which offers guests the chance to embark on an unforgettable journey at Shanghai Disneyland, or a souvenir themed to Duffy and Friends celebrating friendship and togetherness.

Shanghai Disney Resort has been the ultimate destination for family and friends to create unforgettable memories, with its iconic attractions, live entertainment, themed dining and shopping offerings.

As guests record heartfelt moments with their families and loved ones, the new Galaxy S23 Series, which features an up to 200MP camera and an advanced Nightography, will help guests vividly capture even more picture-perfect scenes and memories day and night at Shanghai Disney Resort.

What They're Saying: