On ABC's new reality series The Parent Test, families are put under a microscope in the ultimate parenting stress test that compares multiple styles of parenting. Disney Parks Blog shared how the Wynne family, who can be found on the show, visited the Happiest Place on Earth.

What's Happening:

The Parent Test on ABC is a reality show that puts 12 families under a microscope and tests multiple styles of parenting.

on ABC is a reality show that puts 12 families under a microscope and tests multiple styles of parenting. Throughout the season, families were placed in a variety of situations and encouraged to share their experiences and opinions on a variety of hot-button issues.

Host Ali Wentworth and parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown moderate the conversations with those who may have different opinions on how to raise their families.

After the season explored different types of parenting styles, from "elicopter" to "child-led" parents and more, it all came down to three.

They were rewarded and given the opportunity to put their parenting styles to the test with a trip to the Disneyland Resort

The Wayne family uses a new-age style of parenting and has been selected by viewers to move on to the finals.

On tomorrow's episode, they will reveal which other two will join them in the hot seat.

On the final challenge, Joyride will see how the final three parenting styles make their decisions and how to keep everyone happy at Disneyland.

Only one family can take home the title of Most Effective Parenting Style.

The season finale will air tomorrow, February 16, at 9:00/8:00c on ABC and the next day on Hulu