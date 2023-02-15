Brightline Plans to Start Orlando Passenger Services This Year

The Brightlight train is coming to the Orlando area soon, according to Orlando Weekly.
What's Happening:
- The Brightline train is 90 percent complete and will connect Orlando and South Florida.
- Unfortunately, there will not be a stop at Disney Springs, but there will be one at the Orlando International Airport.
- According to its monthly revenue and ridership report, Brightline has a target for when its Orlando station will begin passenger service.
- The Miami-based rail service said in its January report that it wants to start trips on the Orlando-to-West Palm Beach route in the second quarter of 2023.
- In addition to starting passenger service, they plan to finish their 37,350-square-foot Orlando station at Orlando International Airport's Intermodal Terminal Facility in March.
- The new station will be three stories high and feature luxury amenities as it connects passengers to the current rail line.
- The start of passenger service and construction of the new station are on separate timelines.
- Brightline is also working on its Sunshine Corridor, a station shared with SunRail that will allow connections to the Orange County Convention Center, Walt Disney World Resort, and Orlando International Airport.
- This will then help make moves towards its expansion to Tampa.