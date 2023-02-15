Disney Legend Unmasked in “The Masked Singer” Season Premiere

The Masked Singer has revealed its oldest singer ever, someone who is sure to bring a smile to any Disney fan’s face. Spoiler Warning ahead for those that want to keep the revelation a surprise.

What’s Happening:

premiered tonight on Fox, and with it came the reveal of the show’s oldest singer to date. The Gnome was revealed to be none other than 97 year-old Disney Legend Dick Van Dyke.

While in costume, the legendary performer gave a rousing performance of Billie Holiday’s “When You’re Smiling.”