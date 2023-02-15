Disney100: Celebrate that Milestone Anniversary with Charming Collectibles from Primark

The Disney100 celebration is officially here and so are merchandise collections that commemorate the Walt Disney Company’s milestone anniversary. Global brand, Primark is putting their special touch on exciting new collectibles featuring Disney characters and icons. And guess what? You can shop the assortment now!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Primark is inviting Disney fans to join them in celebrating Disney100 with their latest arrivals that are themed to the momentous occasion.

Earlier this year the company launched the Mickey Mouse Originals apparel collection with comfy and cozy styles for the whole family to enjoy.

with comfy and cozy styles for the whole family to enjoy. Now they're back with Disney100 Collectibles that are perfect for use at home or on your next visit to the Disney Parks! The lineup includes: Disney castle notebook Disney100 Pen 4-piece pin set of original characters Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto and Donald Duck Pins and lanyard set



The notebook includes an iridescent Castle image on the front that features small icons of princesses and heroes from Disney’s vast film library!

Now all you need is a pen to write down your magical adventures. This sleek pen has the Disney100 logo along the sides and a “100 Years of Wonder” plaque at the top.

If you’re a pin collector, you’ll love the colorful 4-piece set with characters posing in a circular frame that reads “Disney 100.”

Finally the pins and lanyard set comes with a silver lanyard covered in “100″ logos while the 3-uniquely shaped pins featuring Mickey Mouse have the best time during this anniversary year.

Primark’s Disney100 Collectibles are available now in select stores internationally and in the United States .

and . Prices range from $3.00-$16.00 in the United States, and £2.00-£12.00 or €2.50-€14.00 in Europe.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.