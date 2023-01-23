Disney100: Primark Mickey Mouse Originals Collection Lands in Stores Around the World

As the Disney100 celebration kicks off, more and more brands are getting in on the fun with their exclusive collections. Global brand Primark is among the apparel companies shining a spotlight on beloved Disney characters with their playful assortment of clothing, accessories and footwear for the whole family.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Primark is inviting Disney fans to join them in celebrating Disney100 with a new apparel collection the whole gang will love.

Their first installment is the Mickey Mouse Originals collection full of bright colors, bold graphics and fun styles that breathe new life to popular Mickey and Friends designs from the 1920’s & 1930’s.

The retro-inspired designs weave dashes of Disney through: Backpacks Tote Bags Varsity Jackets Shirts Joggers Shoes And More



In addition to a wide variety of everyday fashions, this assortment comes at budget friendly prices with select items starting at just $5.00 (USD).

The Mickey Mouse Originals Collection is available now in select stores internationally in the United States

Prices range from $5.00-$24.00 in the United States and £3.50-£32.00. Check out some of our favorite selections below.

United States

Browse these fun fashions and make your shopping list! Whether buying something for yourself or a family member, you’ll discover these looks at stores in the good ol’ USA!

Europe

Shopping internationally? Guests will find these Mickey Mouse Originals at stores throughout Europe.

Looking for more Mickey Mouse Originals? Here are some of the other items in the Primark collection that celebrate Disney characters and 100 Years of Wonder.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.