Jimmy Kimmel Shares Hilarious New Trailer For 95th Oscars in March

Though they allegedly didn’t have the budget for the trailer to debut during the Super Bowl, Jimmy Kimmel and ABC have released a hilarious new trailer for the 95th Oscars ceremony that will be held next month.

What’s Happening:

Have shared a new trailer for the 95th Academy Awards, taking place on Sunday, March 12th in Hollywood, California. The trailer, which the network jokes that they opted not to air during the Super Bowl as they did not have the 7 million dollar budget, features Kimmel himself being interviewed by special guests Jon Hamm and Charles Parnell in a great parody of a moment from smash hit Top Gun: Maverick.

It is revealed that Kimmel was not the first choice or even 11th choice, and a full list of “Steves” was considered prior to allowing Kimmel back on stage again.

Fans of the ceremonies and their recent history will appreciate subtle references to recent controversial moments, involving announcing the wrong Best Picture winner, and the infamous “slap.”

We are even treated to a stage and screen legend appearing in the trailer with a cameo from Billy Crystal, who himself opts not to host in favor of a dentist appointment…on a Sunday night.

Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show host and producer Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 95th Oscars®, executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner announced today. Kimmel hosted back-to-back broadcasts in 2017 (89th Awards) and 2018 (90th Awards). Molly McNearney will also serve as an executive producer.

Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! and recently signed a three-year contract extension, making him one of the longest-running talk show hosts in American television history.

and recently signed a three-year contract extension, making him one of the longest-running talk show hosts in American television history. The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.