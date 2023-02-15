Mateus Manhanini’s Miles Morales Artwork Feature on Marvel Artist Series at shopDisney

Swing to the spring and summer with new apparel from shopDisney inspired by Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Disney is spotlighting the work of illustrator Mateus Manhanini and his variant cover design for the superhero’s comic adventures.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Marvel Comics fans will appreciate the latest apparel collection to arrive on shopDisney as part of their Marvel Artist Series.

The new selections focus on Miles Morales as Spider-Man and hail from the cover artwork from his popular series. For this collection Disney has opted for a design based on the variant cover art for Miles Morales #33 created by illustrator Mateus Manhanini. The awesome look is featured on: Baseball Cap Hoodie T-Shirt Water Bottle

created by illustrator Mateus Manhanini. The awesome look is featured on: Electric blues, yellows, oranges and pinks create a metropolitan landscape and sets the background for Miles to truly shine. The hero is seen upside down in a controlled free fall into the city below.

He’s embracing his epic powers which are also on display as blue webs shoot out into the distance. On his chest is Manhanini’s original interpretation of the spider icon.

The Marvel Artist Series is available now on shopDisney

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Artist Series Baseball Cap for Adults by Mateus Manhanini – $29.99

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Artist Series T-Shirt for Adults by Mateus Manhanini – $39.99

Miles Morales Artist Series Stainless Steel Water Bottle by Mateus Manhanini – $27.99

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Artist Series Hoodie for Adults by Mateus Manhanini – $89.99

