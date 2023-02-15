The official trailer for Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts has been released. This season will premiere on Disney+ on March 15.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has announced that the second season of Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts is returning to Disney+ this spring.
- The four-episode season of the Emmy Award-winning series from Disney Branded Television will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, 15th March 2023, in celebration of Women’s History Month.
- Robin Roberts, co-anchor of ABC’s Good Morning America, hosts and executive produces the series, along with LeBron James and The SpringHill Company.
- In season two, Roberts gets personal with a new group of Hollywood’s iconic women, where they reveal new insights into their incredible journeys on their path to purpose.
- Each episode features profoundly moving and inspirational conversations centering around real-life topics, including grace, fulfillment, certainty and community.
- The women detail the struggles they have faced on their journeys through fame in a safe and comforting environment: your best friend’s couch! Listen to never-before-heard stories of how these groundbreakers, from a Gold Medal Olympian to an Emmy Award-winning actress, came face-to-face with their vulnerability, authenticity and intuition to create room for expansion and evolution.
This Season’s Guests:
- Brooke Shields
- Chloe Kim
- Chrissy Metz
- Dionne Warwick
- Hayley Kiyoko
- Kelly Osbourne
- Kyla Pratt
- Loni Love
- Marsai Martin
- Rita Wilson
- Sheryl Lee Ralph
- Yaya DaCosta.
- Each woman brings her unique perspective, and the diversity in experiences extends beyond the couch to behind the camera as well.
- In addition to Roberts and James, the series is executive produced by an incredible team of women, BIPOC, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.
