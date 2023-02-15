Official Trailer Released for “Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts” Premiering Exclusively on Disney+ March 15th

The official trailer for Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts has been released. This season will premiere on Disney+ on March 15.

  • Disney has announced that the second season of Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts is returning to Disney+ this spring.  
  • The four-episode season of the Emmy Award-winning series from Disney Branded Television will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, 15th March 2023, in celebration of Women’s History Month.
  • Robin Roberts, co-anchor of ABC’s Good Morning America, hosts and executive produces the series, along with LeBron James and The SpringHill Company.
  • In season two, Roberts gets personal with a new group of Hollywood’s iconic women, where they reveal new insights into their incredible journeys on their path to purpose.
  • Each episode features profoundly moving and inspirational conversations centering around real-life topics, including grace, fulfillment, certainty and community.
  • The women detail the struggles they have faced on their journeys through fame in a safe and comforting environment: your best friend’s couch! Listen to never-before-heard stories of how these groundbreakers, from a Gold Medal Olympian to an Emmy Award-winning actress, came face-to-face with their vulnerability, authenticity and intuition to create room for expansion and evolution.

This Season’s Guests:

  • Brooke Shields
  • Chloe Kim
  • Chrissy Metz
  • Dionne Warwick
  • Hayley Kiyoko
  • Kelly Osbourne
  • Kyla Pratt
  • Loni Love
  • Marsai Martin
  • Rita Wilson
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph
  • Yaya DaCosta.
  • Each woman brings her unique perspective, and the diversity in experiences extends beyond the couch to behind the camera as well.
  • In addition to Roberts and James, the series is executive produced by an incredible team of women, BIPOC, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

