The official trailer for Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts has been released. This season will premiere on Disney+ on March 15.

What’s Happening:

Disney has announced that the second season of Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts is returning to Disney+ this spring.

is returning to Disney+ this spring. The four-episode season of the Emmy Award-winning series from Disney Branded Television will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, 15th March 2023, in celebration of Women’s History Month.

Robin Roberts, co-anchor of ABC Good Morning America , hosts and executive produces the series, along with LeBron James and The SpringHill Company.

, hosts and executive produces the series, along with LeBron James and The SpringHill Company. In season two, Roberts gets personal with a new group of Hollywood’s iconic women, where they reveal new insights into their incredible journeys on their path to purpose.

Each episode features profoundly moving and inspirational conversations centering around real-life topics, including grace, fulfillment, certainty and community.

The women detail the struggles they have faced on their journeys through fame in a safe and comforting environment: your best friend’s couch! Listen to never-before-heard stories of how these groundbreakers, from a Gold Medal Olympian to an Emmy Award-winning actress, came face-to-face with their vulnerability, authenticity and intuition to create room for expansion and evolution.

This Season’s Guests:

Brooke Shields

Chloe Kim

Chrissy Metz

Dionne Warwick

Hayley Kiyoko

Kelly Osbourne

Kyla Pratt

Loni Love

Marsai Martin

Rita Wilson

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Yaya DaCosta.

Each woman brings her unique perspective, and the diversity in experiences extends beyond the couch to behind the camera as well.

In addition to Roberts and James, the series is executive produced by an incredible team of women, BIPOC, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.