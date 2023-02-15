You Can Now Follow the Official Page for “Star Wars” on TikTok

Star Wars fans will want to hop on TikTok to subscribe to the new official Star Wars channel.
What's Happening:
- There is now an official TikTok page for Star Wars with the blue checkmark and all.
- There's currently only one video where you can see Obi-Wan Kenobi say his classic line, "hello there".
- Both Ewan McGregor and Alec Guinness are included.
- At the top, you can see that they give a little shout out to A New Hope, Revenge of the Sith, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, which are all streaming on Disney+.
- Currently, there are under 6,000 followers, but that is changing by the second. Since this page was just made, you know it will skyrocket soon.
