The latest episode of 20/20 will uncover the shocking double life of a Virginia man after a mother-daughter duo is found murdered. This episode will air on February 17 at 9:01–11:00 p.m. EST on ABC and the next day on Hulu.
What's Happening:
- Who would kill a mother-daughter pair in cold blood?
- Engaged to be married and designing her wedding dress, Angel was killed just weeks before her wedding. Her mother, also a victim, lived long enough to speak with police. But when everyone with access to the house had an airtight alibi and authorities found no physical evidence, the police were stumped ― until the case took a shocking turn.
- In a new 20/20, ABC News correspondent Ryan Smith reports on the case, including the delivery of the supposed murder weapon by a self-proclaimed vampire to police and a series of taunting letters sent by the murderer. Those letters eventually led police to identify Angel’s fiancé David Hoshaw, who led a double life during their relationship, as the killer.
- The two-hour program features interviews with all of the key players in the case, including the police officers who first found the bodies; Detective Rick Malbon, whose investigative work broke the case; prosecutor Phil Evans, who led the case against David; Alexander Goyena and Yolanda Goyena, Angel and Vonda’s family; Naomi Hoshaw and Alison Ashcroft, the killer’s ex-wives who open up about their past with him; and Amanda, the woman who knew nothing of the murders and had been living happily with the killer while he was secretly engaged to Angel.
