Cindy Moon Swings Back into the Spider-Verse in “Silk #1” This May

Cindy Moon will soon be swinging back into the Spider-Verse in Emily Kim and Ig Guara's new “Silk” comic series and Marvel shared a first look at the cover.
- There's something rotten in Los Angeles, and ace detective Cindy Moon is on the case! Wait…that can't be right. In this mind-bending new series, Cindy will face old foes and never-before-seen dangers that will take her to the breaking point!
- Accompany Cindy on her new Spider-Verse adventure in SILK #1, on sale May 10!
- The new series will come just a couple of years after acclaimed novelist Maurene Goo wrote for the character in 2021.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Emily Kim:"I'm thrilled to be able to continue writing for Cindy. It felt like I spent the first run getting to know her and now that I do, I can use the second run to explore how she'd change when thrown into wildly different worlds. But the true fun will be to see the ways in which she stays the same Cindy we've known and loved for many years even when in brand new environments."