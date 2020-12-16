New “Silk” Marvel Comics Series Swinging Into Stores in March

Silk’s newest solo series, written by acclaimed novelist Maurene Goo (I Believe in a Thing Called Love, Somewhere Only We Know) and drawn by superstar artist Takeshi Miyazawa, will make its long-awaited debut this March.

Back in 2014, Silk took the comic book world by storm when readers learned that Peter Parker wasn’t the only one who was bitten by the radioactive spider in Amazing Fantasy #15.

Equipped with unique spider powers of her own, Silk quickly proved to be one of Marvel

By day, Cindy Moon works as an intrepid reporter for the upstart new media empire, Threats & Menaces, under her old boss, J. Jonah Jameson.

By night, she’s Silk, crime fighting super hero! But those worlds are about to collide as an investigation into a series of gangland murders puts Silk and everyone she loves in danger.

Who is this powerful new player in New York’s underworld, where did she come from, and what is she doing with that strange cat demon?

It will take all of Cindy’s prowess as reporter and hero to find the answers…and stay alive!

Don’t miss a beat of the latest saga of Cindy Moon when SILK #1 swings into comic shops in March

What they’re saying: